Agiliti, Inc. Prices IPO at $18.00-$20.00 Per Share (AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) is planning to raise $500 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 26,300,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Agiliti, Inc. generated $773.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $22.5 million. Agiliti, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Mischler Financial Group and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Agiliti, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. We ensure healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry. We believe we are one of the leading experts in the management, maintenance and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. We commenced operations in 1939, originally incorporated in Minnesota in 1954, and reincorporated in Delaware in 2001. Since January 2019, we have been controlled by the THL Stockholder. (Note: THL Stockholder refers to THL Agiliti LLC, an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., a private equity firm. After the IPO, Thomas H. Lee Partners will own about 78.4 percent of Agiliti’s outstanding common stock, the prospectus says.) Our diverse customer base includes approximately 7,000 active national, regional and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks and alternate site providers (such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals, home care providers, long-term acute care hospitals and skilled nursing facilities). We serve the federal government as well as a number of city and state governments, providing management and maintenance of emergency equipment stockpiles, and we are an outsourced service provider to medical device manufacturers, supporting critical device remediation and repair services. “.

Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 1939 and has 3852 employees. The company is located at 6625 West 78th Street, Suite 300 Minneapolis, MN 55439 and can be reached via phone at (952) 893-3200 or on the web at http://www.agilitihealth.com/.

