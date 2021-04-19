Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 759,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

AGYS stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

