AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5177377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

