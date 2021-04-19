Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIPUY opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

