Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.92 ($22.25).

AIXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Aixtron stock remained flat at $€19.28 ($22.68) on Monday. 385,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 52-week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.19.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

