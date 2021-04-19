Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.31 and last traded at $159.31. Approximately 4,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,748,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

