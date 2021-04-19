Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $14.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.46 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $623.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

