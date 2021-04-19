Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $179.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

