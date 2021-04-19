Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 853 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

