Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,034 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

