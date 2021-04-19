Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.