Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $386.17 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

