Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

