Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

