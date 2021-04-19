Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.