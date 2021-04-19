Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $268,084.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

