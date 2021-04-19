Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

