Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 293,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 715,670 shares of company stock worth $33,493,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

