American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $34.48 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.