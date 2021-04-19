American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.95

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 7061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

