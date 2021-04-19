AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.76

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.76 and last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 10927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

