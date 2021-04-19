AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSE:SITE traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $184.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

