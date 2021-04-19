AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ICU Medical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.76. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,936. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.