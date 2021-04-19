AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 16,886 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.