AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 36,120 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.78. 14,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.