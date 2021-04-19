AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 51,644 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $59,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 114.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,596. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,471. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

