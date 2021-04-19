AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Merit Medical Systems worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $60.38. 5,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

