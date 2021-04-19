Amon Price Reaches $0.0075 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $13,107.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

