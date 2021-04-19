Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $253.73 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $253.73 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

