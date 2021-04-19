Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 163,673 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of The Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.36 million, a PE ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

