Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 419,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

