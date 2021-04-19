Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.