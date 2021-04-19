Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of NIC worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.96 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.