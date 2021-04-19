Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,023 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $6,415,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,557,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $68.50 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

