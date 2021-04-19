Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 356,820 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

