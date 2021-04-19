Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $65.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

