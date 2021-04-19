Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. 9,467,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,997. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

