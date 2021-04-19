Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.70 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.