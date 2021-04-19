Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

