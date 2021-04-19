Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $249.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.42 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGTI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.35. 5,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,079. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

