Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,775%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

