Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Target Price at €26.39

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.61 ($31.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.