Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT at $6.50

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CHPRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,596. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

