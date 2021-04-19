Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $89.78

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

