Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $11.23

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,760,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,968,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,115. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

