Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $23.40

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $18.58 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.