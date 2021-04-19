Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Price Target at €125.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.27 ($147.38).

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €137.50 ($161.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €127.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

