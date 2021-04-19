Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Price Target at €78.67

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.67 ($92.55).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SAX traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €70.95 ($83.47). 51,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.35. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

