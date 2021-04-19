AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Shares of AU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,677. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 194,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

