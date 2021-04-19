Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANIX. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

ANIX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $109,600 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

